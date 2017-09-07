11 pounds of meth mailed to man at Hawaii vacation rental

The man was staying at Airbnb vacation rental, and is banned from using the platform.

By Published:
Crystal Meth Generic

HONOLULU (AP) – A man is accused of using a Hawaii vacation rental to receive a package sent from California containing 11 pounds of methamphetamine.

Court documents say Walter Rolando Atemio Dominguez Garcia was staying at an Airbnb vacation rental in Honolulu when he received the package addressed to him. Federal agents say Garcia wrote a review for the property located on Wilhelmina Rise.

Airbnb spokeswoman Mattie Zazueta said in a statement Thursday Garcia is permanently banned from the platform. She says incidents like this are rare.

Garcia’s public defender, Alexander Silvert, says he doesn’t yet have much information about the case.

Crystal meth is one of Hawaii’s most popular illicit drugs. Authorities say drug traffickers often use the mail to smuggle it into the island state.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

