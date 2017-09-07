Betty W. Davis Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – There will be funeral services on Monday, September 11, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 425 Crestview Drive in Boardman with Reverend Richard Kidd officiating for Betty W. Davis, 87, formerly of Woodrow Avenue, who passed away Thursday morning, September 7, 2017 at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland with her loving family by her side.

Betty was born April 28, 1930 in Weirton, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Elizabeth S. Beck.

She graduated from Steubenville High School.

Betty was a telephone operator for Ohio Bell, for several years and was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother.

Betty was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church, a member of the Eastern Star and enjoyed knitting and crocheting.

Betty is survived by three children, Mark A. Davis of Boardman, her twins, David L. (Karen Fox) Davis of West Melbourne, Florida and Janet L. (Ritt) Smith of Oil City, Pennsylvania and two grandchildren, Aaron Davis and Katie Davis, both of Boardman.

Besides her mother, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, John Dee Davis, whom she married on October 28, 1951, died July 21, 2007.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, September 10, 2017 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street in Boardman and on Monday, September 11, 2017 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church prior to the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to MVI Hospice, 4891 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44505 or Bethel Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 425 Crestview Drive, Boardman, Ohio 44512 in memory of Betty.

Please visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to send condolences to the family.

