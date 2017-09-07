Boardman trustee, addiction treatment leader running for state rep

Larry Moliterno is running for the representative position currently held by John Boccieri

By Published: Updated:
Larry Moliterno, Boardman, running for state representative

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Meridian HealthCare CEO and Boardman Township Trustee Larry Moliterno officially announced he’s running for the 59th District of Ohio’s House of Representatives.

Moliterno has testified before and served on committees in Columbus to work on legislative solutions to the drug and alcohol abuse problems in the area.

He thinks property redevelopment is the most important thing when it comes to revitalizing the Valley’s economy.

“I work with many of the communities in the district on issues ranging from infrastructure to safety forces. These communities are the economic engines of our area and their voice needs to be heard,” Moliterno said.

He is also a recent appointee to the Area Agency on Aging’s Senior Citizens Levy Advisory Council and said he wants to protect the older population.

John Boccieri is the current representative for the 59th District. Boccieri is running for the State Senate seat currently held by Joe Schiavoni.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s