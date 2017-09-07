Car production canceled on Friday at General Motors Lordstown

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Vehicle production on Friday at the General Motors plant in Lordstown has been canceled.

According to United Auto Workers 1714, the cancellation is due to a supplier constraint.

There will also be some production downtime in the near future because there’s less demand for the Chevy Cruze. Down weeks will include that of September 11, September 25, and October 2.

Production will take place the week of September 18 and resume the week of October 9.

The union said leadership will contact the workers who are needed on Friday and during these down weeks.

