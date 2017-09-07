Crew from Youngstown Air Reserve Station sent to Texas on spray mission

The 910th Airlift Wing will be able to treat over six million acres in the Houston area

By Published: Updated:
From controlling mosquitoes after a hurricane to containing an oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna is crucial to the Department of Defense.
File Photo

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The 910th Airlift Wing from the Youngstown Air Reserve Station will be going to Texas on an aerial spray mission.

Flooding in the area hit by Hurricane Harvey has left standing, polluted water. Because of that, the population of insects that can carry diseases has been increasing significantly.

The 910th Airlift Wing will be able to treat over six million acres by spraying to control the insects — primarily mosquitoes, which can carry malaria, West Nile Virus, and Zika. A large increase in the mosquito population can pose a risk for widespread outbreak of these diseases.

Crews will spray an EPA approved and regulated liquid that isn’t dangerous to humans.

It will also spray to get rid of unwanted vegetation and to spread out oil spills in large bodies of water.

The four C-130H planes will fly to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas on Friday.

The Vienna team will be working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Centers for Disease Control.

The 910th Airlift Wing also helped kill mosquitoes in Texas and Louisiana after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2008.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s