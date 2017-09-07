Hermitage police ask public for help identifying bank robbery suspect

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Hermitage have released a photo of the man they say robbed a bank in the city.

PNC Bank on E. State Street was robbed just before 12:30 Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect is described as a clean-shaven white man in his mid to late 20s.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black hooded jacket, light blue jeans, and an orange ball cap with a white “C” on the front.

Investigators say he ran from the bank after the robbery and that no car was involved.

He never showed a gun and no one was injured.

If you know who the man is or have any information on the robbery, call Hermitage Police Det. Todd Saylor at 724-983-6782 or Mercer County 911 Dispatch at 724-662-6110.

