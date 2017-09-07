Illinois police officer delivers son in hotel parking lot

The Rockford, Illinois couple named the healthy 7-pound, 12-ounce boy Leo

In this Sept. 5, 2017 photo, Rockford Police Officer James Nachampassack poses with his girlfriend Phenh Thammavong and their baby Leo at SwedishAmerican Hospital in Rockford, Ill. Nachampassack was on duty early Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, when he came to the aid of his girlfriend, Thammavong and delivered their baby, Leo, in the back of a car in a hotel parking lot en-route to the hospital. While he wasn't trained to deliver babies, Nachampassack says police have to perform under pressure. (Max Gersh/Rockford Register Star via AP)
ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois police officer has delivered his son in a hotel parking lot.

The Rockford Register Star reports Rockford officer James Nachampassack was on duty early Sunday morning when his girlfriend called to say she was going to give birth. Nachampassack rushed home to find Phenh Thammavong screaming. He says her water had broken and she was going into labor.

During the 20-minute drive to the hospital, Nachampassack says Thammavong told him the baby wouldn’t wait. He pulled into a hotel parking lot and told police dispatch he needed an ambulance. Nachampassack delivered the baby moments before a group of fellow officers showed up. An ambulance arrived soon after.

While he wasn’t trained to deliver babies, Nachampassack says police have to perform under pressure.

The couple named the healthy 7-pound, 12-ounce (3.5-kilogram) boy Leo.

