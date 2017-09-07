Indians down White Sox to earn club-record 15th straight win

Indians ace Cory Kluber struck out 13 in seven innings to improve to 15-4

By Published:
Progressive Field home of Cleveland Indians baseball.

CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) – The Cleveland Indians defeated the Chicago White Sox 11-2 on Thursday to earn their 15th straight victory — a franchise record.

Francisco Lindor paced the Tribe with three hits, including a triple, and Edwin Encarnacion launched an early three-run homer for his 33rd of the year. Erik Gonzalez also launched two home runs.

Cleveland belted five homers in all while becoming the first major league team with a 15-game winning streak since Oakland won 20 in a row in 2002.

Indians ace Cory Kluber struck out 13 in seven innings to improve to 15-4. He allowed two runs on three hits.

Lonnie Chisenhall tallied three hits for a Cleveland lineup that saw nine different batters collect a hit. The Indians racked up 16 hits in all.

The Tribe improves to 84-56 on the season and begins a three-game series with Baltimore Friday at Progressive Field.

