Irene Winland Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Irene Winland passed away at home in her sleep with her family near on Thursday, September 7, 2017 having reached her 86th birthday.

She was born Irene Shirley Rink July 29, 1931 in West Elizabeth, Pennsylvania during the Great Depression, one of six girls.

Her mother was a homemaker, her father an ironworker, both dyed-in-the-wool Democrats. That being said, her first vote for president was proudly cast for “Ike” Eisenhower, much to the chagrin of her father who drove her to the polling place.

Ambitious and influenced by exciting depictions of the glamour of secretarial work, she talked her father into letting her finish high school by assuring him she would grab one of these plum jobs. True to her word, after graduating from Newton Falls she landed a job as Secretary to the Executive Vice President and General Manager at Peerless Electric in Warren, which her father bragged about to all who would listen.

Independent-minded and after much thought she left the Methodist Church, choosing to join the First Church of God, pastored by Sister Lillie McCutcheon. She fell in love and married fellow parishioner Jack (Henry Jackson) Winland and together they headed on an adventure across the country to attend Arlington College in California to prepare for the ministry. Irene supported her husband by typing his papers and working as a secretary, as well as attending a few classes. This was in preparation for one of her favorite jobs, the wife of a minister, for which she was well-suited. Among other things, she excelled at running children’s programs. Jack and Irene pastored churches in Distant, Pennsylvania and Bellflower, California, along the way giving birth to two delightful daughters.

Unfortunately, as things happen, Irene and Jack divorced, at which time Irene became a single mother to her two young girls. To support them, she went to work as a secretary at Douglas Aircraft in Long Beach, California. Missing her family, she moved back to Newton Falls where she worked as an executive secretary at Warren General Hospital, first for the Director of Nursing and then the Executive Administrator. Wishing to “work into her 80s”, these jobs were followed by others, among them Sport Masters and the First Church of God.

Irene worked tirelessly at her church in many capacities including: Church Treasurer and Secretary, Board Member, President of The Women of the Church of God, Sunday School Department Head and a children’s teacher for most of her life.

Parenting was made more challenging by her daughter Debi’s recurrent bone tumors, during which she was incredibly supportive. Growing up during the Depression, one of six girls, there weren’t many extras. Wanting more for her daughters, she made sure they did things she hadn’t done, like band, church camp, and Girl Scouts. She insisted they aim for college regardless of financial difficulties. Irene loved many things: her family and church, the Cleveland Indians, Scrabble, photography, Shirley Temple, family picnics, camping, bountiful Christmases and being a secretary. She taught her daughters to be self-reliant and to stand by their principles.

Irene was preceded in death by her father and mother, Charles and Esther (Mary Esther Hager) Rink; sisters, Nellie Rink, Marie Bowmaster, Esther Zdelar, and Edna Jean Muckridge.

She will be greatly missed and is survived by her daughters, Debra and Randy (Lorene) Winland of Youngstown; her sister, Margaret Howard of Newton Falls; nieces, nephews and other extended family and grandcats, River and Chavi, who gave her much joy at the end.

Her family would like to thank the kind medical personnel at St. Joe’s who treated her over the last year as well as MVI Hospice who made her last days comfortable. We would ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to anything you think needs done in the world to make it a better place for us all.

Arrangements are being handled by James Funeral Home with services held Monday, September 11 at 12:00 Noon at the First Church of God, 426 W. Broad St., Newton Falls, Ohio with calling hours one hour prior from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon. Pastor Arnold Edmondson will officiate.

Irene will be laid to rest at Newton Falls Cemetery.

Family and friends may send condolences to the family via www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

