Jack Richard Meier Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Jack Richard Meier, 85, of Perry Township, Salem died late Thursday morning, September 7, at Essex of Salem II.

He was born on July 10, 1932 in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late William and Alda (Leigh) Meier.

He was a former dairy farmer and a retired steel worker with over 30 years of service at American Steel in Alliance.

He was an avid bowler at Camelot Bowling Lanes and Hunt Club Bowling Lanes.

He was a member of the Concord Church.

Jack also enjoyed the outdoors and working in the yard.

He is survived by his wife, the former Ila L. Votaw, who he married on September 10, 1983; his daughters, Linda K. (Don) Saltsman of Lisbon and Deborah Leigh (Al) Ketchum of Salineville; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; a brother, William (Betty) Meier of Beloit and sister, Shirley Rank of Deltona, Florida.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris V. Meier; two brothers, Donald and Robert Meier and a sister, Mary Louise Clay.

Services will be held on Monday, September 11 at 1:30 p.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem. The Rev. Joyce Reynolds of the church will be officiating.

A time of visitation will be on Sunday, September 10 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and on Monday from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home prior to services.

The burial will be in Grandview Cemetery, Salem.

