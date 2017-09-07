Laurie Ann Powell Obituary

NORTH GEORGETOWN, Ohio – Laurie Ann Powell 53, of North Georgetown, Knox Township, passed away at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2017 at her home.

She was born on January 18, 1964 in Alliance, the daughter of the late William Perry and Elaine Kay (Hoops) Carpenter.

Laurie loved the ocean. She enjoyed traveling, motorcycles and working outside. She was an Elvis fan. She loved her nieces and nephews and enjoyed spending time with them.

In addition to her mother of North Georgetown, Knox Township, she is survived by her sisters, Melinda Kay Nitz of Alliance, Lisa Lynn Haupt of Beloit and Sherry Lynn Barker of Alliance.

She is preceded in death by her father.

A candlelit vigil will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 9 at 2725 Sycamore St., North Georgetown, OH 44665.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services.