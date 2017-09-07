Lawrence County shop owner frustrated by numerous thefts

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A New Castle business owner is tired of getting burglarized and hit with shoplifters. She said the crime has picked up at her shop in the last two weeks.

Puff N Snuff has been in business for eight years, moving to its current location on Croton Avenue a year and a half ago.

Wednesday morning, a burglar wiggled through a broken glass door to get into Puff N Snuff. Wearing a bandana and socks over their hands, the person stuffed cigarettes into a pillowcase.

“I’ve never — never in eight years running our tobacco shop — had so many thefts,” said owner Michelle Cioffi.

She’s also reported three shoplifters in the past two weeks, saying this type of crime seems to be growing.

“People in the neighborhood are upset by this. They don’t want to see us close or other local businesses close when it’s a town that’s struggling.”

Cioffi hopes the petty thefts and robberies don’t signal a problem in the neighborhood.

“It’s super frustrating, it makes me sad. I grew up here,” she said.

A security system grabbed a decent picture of the burglar and Cioffi is hopeful it can lead police to the right person.

“The police have been wonderful. They’ve done as much as they can. Their resources are strained because things like this are happening all over town,” she said.

Puff N Snuff was robbed a year ago and the person convicted of that crime spent less than a year in jail.

The family-owned business has ten workers who rely on their paychecks. They hope the situation returns to normal soon.

“Back to the everyday taking care of our customers, just normal. I want peace and quiet again,” Cioffi said.

The burglar took Marlboro and Newport cigarettes, which Cioffi says are higher-end smokes. She figures the burglar wanted to sell them on the streets for cash.

