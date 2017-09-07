Mahoning County indictments: September 7, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on September 7, 2017:

Annette M. Grazier: Theft and receiving stolen property

Katherine N. Buhl: Theft

Aaron L. Johnson: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Chantez Loury: Possession of cocaine and falsification

Rico Morris: Aggravated burglary

Tracey Shuler: Felonious assault and criminal trespass

Emir Garcia: Trafficking in marijuana and possession of cocaine

Gerald R. Cole: Possessing criminal tools

Jerad S. Deweese: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia

Christopher M. Seals: One count of breaking and entering, theft, vandalism, and misuse of credit card and two counts of receiving stolen property and forgery

Jedediah M. Thomas: Burglary

Marcus Pearson: Theft

Michael E. Baun: Aggravated menacing

Brian Butler: Obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass

Joseph P. Shurtleff, Jr.: Receiving stolen property

