Mahoning County indictments: September 7, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on September 7, 2017:
Annette M. Grazier: Theft and receiving stolen property
Katherine N. Buhl: Theft
Aaron L. Johnson: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia
Chantez Loury: Possession of cocaine and falsification
Rico Morris: Aggravated burglary
Tracey Shuler: Felonious assault and criminal trespass
Emir Garcia: Trafficking in marijuana and possession of cocaine
Gerald R. Cole: Possessing criminal tools
Jerad S. Deweese: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia
Christopher M. Seals: One count of breaking and entering, theft, vandalism, and misuse of credit card and two counts of receiving stolen property and forgery
Jedediah M. Thomas: Burglary
Marcus Pearson: Theft
Michael E. Baun: Aggravated menacing
Brian Butler: Obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass
Joseph P. Shurtleff, Jr.: Receiving stolen property