Mary Frances Kantorak Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Mary F. Kantorak of Cortland, Ohio, age 97, died Thursday, September 7, 2017.

She was born September 18, 1919 in Leckrone, Pennsylvania.

Mrs Kantorak was formerly employed by the Western Union Telegraph Company in Cleveland, Hil-Mak Sea Foods, Nystrom Cleaners and Martel Cleaners in Ashtabula, Ohio.

Survivors include her son, Ronald Kantorak (Cathy) of Wolcottville, Indiana; daughters, Carol Kantorak of Cortland, Ohio and Susan Williams (Jeff) of Grapevine, Texas; two grandsons, Christopher Kantorak (Sandra) of New Braunfels, Texas and Timothy Kantorak of North Olmsted, Ohio; two granddaughters, Traci Williams (Logan Long) and Megan Rivera (Alex) and seven great-grandsons, Gabriel, Gavin, Lawrence, Griffin and James Kantorak, Rowan Rivera and Wilder Long and a sister, Mildred Billick of Parrish, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clement J. Kantorak; parents, John and Sylvia (Kuklewicz) Talarczyk; a brother, John Talarczyk and a sister, Blanch Kopacz.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 11, 2017 at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road N.E., Warren, Ohio from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

A mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday morning, September 12 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Robert Bellermine Church, 4659 State Route 46, Cortland, Ohio.

Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Cleveland, Ohio with her husband of 70 years, Clement J. Kantorak.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation in Mary’s name be given to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

