Mary L. Taylor Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Mary L. Taylor, age 87, of Austintown passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2017.

Born September 21, 1929 in St George, West Virginia, she was the daughter of John and Minnie (Dawson) Keener.

Mary was a cook and retired in 1993 after 30 years of service at the Windsor House.

She loved to cook and was known for her delicious pies. Mary loved being with and taking care of her family. She is described as being an “awesome” mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her children, Charles H. Taylor, Ethel (John) Smeltzer, Thelma (Bennie) Daniels, Mary Ann Reese and Patricia (Frank) Rinko; daughter-in-law, Sandy Taylor; 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; brothers, John, Carl, Chester and Charles Keener and a sister, Lucille Todd.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Taylor in 1985 and a son, Allen in 2016.

Friends will be received at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel on Monday, September 11 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. where services will be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.

Burial will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 11 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.