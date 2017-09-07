Pa. Red Cross looking for volunteers, set to hold boot camp

The American Red Cross of Western Pennsylvania is looking for shelter volunteers

By Published:
Red Cross shelter
Courtesy: FEMA

PITTSBURGH, Pa (WKBN) – The American Red Cross of Western Pennsylvania is looking for shelter volunteers and is holding a training “boot camp” to get them ready to deploy to Florida and Texas.

As of Monday night, over 16,000 people were still staying in shelters in both Texas and Louisiana due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey. Now with Hurricane Irma set to hit the United States, the American Red Cross is preparing to open shelters as needed to house people who will be displaced due to the storm’s impact.

The American Red Cross Western Pennsylvania Region is looking to train shelter volunteers who would be willing to deploy to assist, should they be needed. The agency is holding 13 sheltering boot camps over the next ten days.

Prospective volunteers must be at least age 18 and be willing and able to accept a 2-3 week deployment if needed. All courses are offered free of charge and advanced registration is required.

More details about becoming a Red Cross volunteer and our Sheltering Boot Camp, plus information on registering for a course, can be found by visiting redcrosswpa.blogspot.com.

Courses currently scheduled include:

Saturday, Sept. 9

  • Red Cross Office – Greensburg, 351 Harvey Ave., (2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.)
  • Red Cross Office – Pittsburgh, 2801 Liberty Ave.,  (1:00 p.m. – 4:00., m.)

Monday, Sept. 11

  • Red Cross Office – Johnstown, 250 Jari Dr., (6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s