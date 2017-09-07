Police set fire to over $330K worth of marijuana in Trumbull County

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a large open burn in Trumbull County today. Over 330 marijuana plants were set on fire.

It’s the most marijuana the Trumbull Ashtabula Group Law Enforcement Task Force (TAG) has been able to eradicate since 2014.

Captain Tony Villanueva said the street value of the drugs is approximately $332,000.

The marijuana round up was part of just three days of TAG’s 2017 eradication where a team of law enforcement agencies searched by air and land for marijuana plants growing in Trumbull and Ashtabula counties.

“A lot of this was marijuana was grown on vacant property, farmer’s property. We have no idea who was planting this marijuana, but we know that it is illegally planted,” Villanueva said.

Officials piled it all up and set it on fire, destroying the plants that could have made their way to the streets.

TAG agents know they will get a mixed reaction from the public about the eradication, but they want to stress that marijuana is still illegal in Ohio and these types of operations are important.

“We can’t turn the other way when it comes to these types of investigations,” Villanueva said.