Portman calls for quick action on financial help for Harvey victims

The Ohio senator said passing a multi-billion dollar spending bill will keep FEMA from running out of money at the end of this week

Rob Portman, Ohio, US Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Ohio Senator Rob Portman said Congress needs to quickly pass a spending plan to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Senate approved a $15 billion spending plan to help pay for relief efforts in Texas.

Portman said passing it will keep the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) from running out of money at the end of this week.

He also said lawmakers need to ensure there is better oversight to be sure the money is not wasted and is spent where it’s needed.

“We gotta be sure and increase that. I think there’s an interest in doing that,” Portman said. “I hope there is but we can’t sit around and argue about this. We gotta provide the funding necessary to help be sure FEMA can continue to do its work.”

The legislation also includes language to keep the government operating through early December.

Members of the U.S. House will vote on the bill Friday.

