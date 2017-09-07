Qatar giving $30 million to help Harvey victims in Texas

The donation appears to be the largest by a foreign government following the hurricane.

FILE - In this Thursday Jan. 6, 2011 file photo, a traditional dhow floats in the Corniche Bay of Doha, Qatar, with tall buildings of the financial district in the background. Qatar likely faces a deadline this weekend to comply with a list of demands issued to it by Arab nations that have cut diplomatic ties to the energy-rich country, though its leaders already have dismissed the ultimatum. (AP Photo/Saurabh Das, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Qatar says it’s giving $30 million to a new fund to help people in Texas recover from Harvey.

The donation appears to be the largest by a foreign government following the hurricane. It comes as Qatar works to show it’s a supportive player on the world stage amid a diplomatic crisis with its neighbors.

Qatari Ambassador to the U.S. Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani says the Qatar Harvey Fund will work with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the Houston mayor and Texas organizations to rebuild flooded communities.

Abbott says he’s humbled by the world’s support and thanks Qatar for its generosity.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are feuding with Qatar over allegations the tiny gas-rich country funds extremism and other claims. Qatar denies the allegations.

