Safe Sleep summit held in light of low compliance from parents

New numbers suggest that despite national and local campaigns to educate parents on how to put their infants down to sleep, more than half are still not practicing safe habits

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – New numbers suggest that despite national and local campaigns to educate parents on how to put their infants down to sleep, more than half are still not practicing safe habits.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, three babies die each week in Ohio because of unsafe sleep environments. In light of startling numbers, Akron Children’s Hospital is holding a Safe Sleep Summit.

During the event, guest speakers will address many issues, including how fathering matters and what resources are available to them.

“Just last week new data came out and shows that one out of every two families practice safe sleep correctly, that is really less than 50 percent,” said Dr. Elena Rossi, Akron Children’s Hospital.

The Sleep Summit is scheduled for Thursday, Sept.7, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Akron Children’s Hospital Beeghly Campus, Building C, 6505 Market St., Boardman. Another session is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 8, at the Davis YMCA, 45 McClurg Rd. Boardman. Registration for the summit is required by calling (330) 746-8741.

The event is free, with onsite parking at both locations.

