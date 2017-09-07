Scrappers set for postseason run

Mahoning Valley is heading to Burlington, Vermont on Saturday to take on the Vermont Lake Monsters to open a best of three playoff series.

Will Benson hit two home runs to help the Scrappers beat West Virginia Saturday night.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time since 2009 the Mahoning Valley Scrappers are heading to the New York Penn League Playoffs. The 2017 Pinckney Division Champions closed out the regular season Thursday night with a win over the West Virginia BlackBears. The Scrappers (45-29) will head to Burlington, Vermont to take on the Vermont Lake Monsters (42-33) in Game 1 of a three game series. Game 1 will be played in Burlington at Centennial Field on Saturday, September 9 at 6:05pm

The Scrappers will host game two of the series at Eastwood Field on Monday, September 11 at 7:05pm. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a specialty playoff t-shirt. If necessary, game three will be played at Eastwood Field on Tuesday, September 12 at 7:05pm.

Fans can purchase individual playoff tickets or a playoff package by visiting mvscrappers.com, calling 330-505-0000 or visiting the Mr. Rooter Box Office at Eastwood Field. The Box Office will be open Friday, September 8 from 8:30am-5:00pm and Saturday, September 9 from 10am-2pm.

