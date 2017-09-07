St. Vincent de Paul Society truck packed up and ready to go to Texas

Related Coverage Organizations getting picky with item donations for hurricane victims

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Volunteers from the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Youngstown are on their way to Texas with a truck full of supplies for Hurricane Harvey survivors.

They plan on driving to Nashville Thursday night before driving the rest of the way to Texas on Friday.

One truck is already there, this one left Thursday morning, and another will leave in the near future.

Executive Director Jessica Robinson said they have one primary goal in mind — helping people return to normalcy.

“We have all kinds of stuff, just any relief items. We’re really working toward getting tools down to these people and any cleaning supplies so that they can get back to their regular lifestyles and get back to the homes that they once had.”

The society collected food and water, as well as diapers, baby formula, and other child care needs. They also loaded the trucks with supplies for emergency workers such as batteries, buckets, tools, and work gloves.

