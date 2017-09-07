St. Vincent de Paul Society truck packed up and ready to go to Texas

Volunteers with the Youngstown organization said they have one primary goal in mind -- helping people return to normalcy

By Published: Updated:
St. Vincent de Paul in Youngstown takes supplies to Texas for Hurricane Harvey victims

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Volunteers from the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Youngstown are on their way to Texas with a truck full of supplies for Hurricane Harvey survivors.

They plan on driving to Nashville Thursday night before driving the rest of the way to Texas on Friday.

One truck is already there, this one left Thursday morning, and another will leave in the near future.

Executive Director Jessica Robinson said they have one primary goal in mind — helping people return to normalcy.

“We have all kinds of stuff, just any relief items. We’re really working toward getting tools down to these people and any cleaning supplies so that they can get back to their regular lifestyles and get back to the homes that they once had.”

The society collected food and water, as well as diapers, baby formula, and other child care needs. They also loaded the trucks with supplies for emergency workers such as batteries, buckets, tools, and work gloves.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s