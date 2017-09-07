Storm Team 27: Breezy, cool, chance of showers

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
The risk for showers will stay in the forecast through the end of the week. Temperatures will stay cooler as a large trough settles into the Great Lakes Region.
The weekend looks great! It will be cool with highs in the 60s to around 70.
TRACKING HURRICANE IRMA
FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 64
Thursday night: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
Low: 48
Friday: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or a thunderstorm. (60%)
High: 64
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 64 Low: 45
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 68 Low: 45
Monday: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 47
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (20%) Watching Irma.
High: 70 Low: 55
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%) Watching Irma.
High: 69 Low: 58
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (30%) Watching Irma.
High: 68 Low: 54
