Storm Team 27: Showers continue overnight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Shower chances remain for the rest of your work week, but it starts to look up as we head into the weekend. Cooler temperatures are here to stay through the week, by Saturday, more sunshine is expected.

TRACKING HURRICANE IRMA

FORECAST

Tonight: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

Low: 51

Friday: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers or a thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 64

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 64 Low: 43

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 69 Low: 41

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 47

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (60%) Watching Irma.

High: 70 Low: 54

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%) Watching Irma.

High: 68 Low: 56

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower. (20%) Watching Irma.

High: 69 Low: 55