Ursula D. Ruggiero Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Ursula D. Ruggiero, 97, passed away at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2017 at the Humility House following an extended illness.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on June 17, 1920 the daughter of Joseph and Nellie (Corsale) Caputo.

She was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard and enjoyed crocheting and reading.

Ursula is survived by two daughters, Marie (Edward) Hrosar of Niles and Dorothy (Jack) Gruber of Poland; five grandchildren, Neil Gruber of Poland, Kelli (John) Anderson of Canfield, Dr. Brian (Traci) Gruber of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Stephen (Carol) Hrosar of Niles and Julie (Roy) Jones of Niles; eight great-grandchildren, Dr. Lauren Anderson, Alyssa Anderson, Kyle Anderson, Jacob Gruber, Abigail Gruber, Frankie Hrosar, Kristopher Hrosar and Cullen Jones and a sister, Mary Jane Johns of Saratoga Springs, New York.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Ruggiero whom she married on June 17, 1942 and who died on July 15, 1988 and two brothers, James Caputo and Ralph Caputo.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, September 11, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church where family and friends may call in church one hour prior to the mass from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Rev. Msgr. John A. Zuraw will be the celebrant.

Burial will be in Girard City Cemetery.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to send condolences.

