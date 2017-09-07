Valley native drives 17 hours through night to escape Irma

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As millions are trying to get themselves and their families out of the path of Hurricane Irma, one Valley native who now lives in Florida says it took him seventeen hours to get to Tennessee. That’s where he’ll be staying until the storm passes.

A day after using metal sheets to cover his windows from Irma, Don Corbett drove from his home in Naples, Florida to a hotel in Knoxville, Tennessee. He drove through the night to get there.

“It was like a parade. All you could see is red tail lights as far as you could see in front of you and as far as you could see behind you,” Corbett said.

Corbett is a retired Austintown police officer. He spoke with WKBN 27 First News Thursday via Skype. He says the trip took twice as long as it normally would…with all three lanes of traffic on I-75 moving at just ten miles an hour at times. He says filling the gas tank was an adventure, too.

“Until you got to pretty close to Atlanta, a lot of the fuel was out already. The gasoline was a problem. Once you got to the gas station, you were waiting for a half hour to an hour to get to the pump,” Corbett said.

While Corbett and his family say they’ll be staying at a hotel in Knoxville at least until the middle of next week, others won’t be leaving the Sunshine State. New Wilmington, Pa. native Bill Gardner is a planner with the Florida Department of Transportation and is part of the State Emergency Response Team. He expects to be deployed to help clear roads once Irma has passed.

“It is on an as-needed basis. They will just point us in an area where the greatest need is,” Gardner said.

Unlike previous hurricanes, Gardner says Floridians are not taking this storm for granted and are getting out while they have the chance.

“People see what happened last week in Texas and it’s like we have to do something. We better do something, now,” Gardner said.

Now it’s just a matter of riding the storm out.