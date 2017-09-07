Warren crime activity: Sitter accused of hitting child who messed up manicure

Related Coverage Warren crime activity: Paramedics say patient escaped after punching them

Thursday, August 31

5:36 p.m. – 500 block of Bonnie Brae Ave., reported assault. A 6-year-old girl said her babysitter hit her in the back of the head because the child messed up the sitter’s nail polish.

8:40 p.m. – 1600 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, police said they found a 17-year-old boy trespassing by Big Apple Supermarket. When an officer asked if the boy had a gun and if he could be checked for weapons, the boy took off running, according to a police report. Police said the officer caught up to him and that a gun had fallen out of his pocket. The boy was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center on charges of obstructing official business and carrying a concealed weapon.

Friday, September 1

11:39 p.m. – 4600 block of W. Market St., an officer said he was dragged 10 to 15 feet by a car during a traffic stop. Police are still looking for the driver — 37-year-old Angelo Vecchio, of Akron — and the passenger — 37-year-old Christopher Blumer, of Southington.

Saturday, September 2

9:36 p.m. – 900 block of East Ave. SE, 68-year-old George Swegan, charged with endangering children; 33-year-old Brad Bertuzzi, of Niles, charged with endangering children and possession of heroin, cocaine, and other drugs. Police said Swegan overdosed while the child he was supposed to be watching slept upstairs. They said Bertuzzi was also in the home at the time and kept falling in and out of consciousness. Bertuzzi had drugs on him, according to police. Both men pleaded not guilty to their charges.

Monday, September 4

8:00 p.m. – 1100 block of McKinley St. NE, 47-year-old Gerry Cline, arrested on a warrant and additionally charged with domestic violence. Witnesses told police that Cline was drunk and hit a 9-year-old in the face, causing a nosebleed. She pleaded not guilty to the domestic violence charge.

9:02 p.m. – 1100 block of Westwood Dr. NW, 33-year-old Melissa Mills, arrested and charged with drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments, and theft. A woman who is letting Mills stay with her said she thought Mills had been stealing things like her wallet, credit cards, a handgun and money. Police said they found drug items and some of the stolen things where Mills was staying. She told them she sold the gun for heroin, according to a police report. Mills pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Tuesday, September 5

4:15 a.m. – 2600 block of W. Market St., a woman said she and a man were driving down the road and began to argue. She said he pushed her out of the moving car and onto the sidewalk.

11:28 a.m. – Melissa Altenburg, 40, arrested and charged with child endangerment. Police said Altenburg’s son, 18-year-old Richard Robson, raped an 11-year-old girl multiple times. Investigators said the victim told Altenburg about it and that she told the girl there was nothing she could do to stop it.

3:31 p.m. – 2500 block of Draper St. SE, reported breaking and entering at a house.

4:25 p.m. – 500 block of W. Market St., 42-year-old William Williams II, arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. Police said Williams robbed the Bootlegger liquor store at gunpoint. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

11:54 p.m. – 100 block of Fairmount Ave. NE, 26-year-old Ryan Palm, of Niles, arrested and charged with making false alarms. Neighbors calling 911 said there was a man outside with a gun who was on the porch, screaming to be let inside the house. Police said they recognized Palm from earlier in the day. They said he ran out of a business on South St., claiming people were trying to kill him. He told officers people were watching him from trees and porches, according to a police report. Palm pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Wednesday, September 6

Scott Quiggle, 52, charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a deadly motorcycle crash in Youngstown in May. Eileen Hahn, 46, was a passenger on Quiggle’s bike and was thrown from it when he went off the road. Quiggle pleaded not guilty to the charge.

5:30 a.m. – 2200 block of Peace Ave. NW, 25-year-old Curtis Walker, arrested and charged with domestic violence. A woman told police Walker attacked her, slapping her in the head.

Thursday, September 7

1:00 a.m. – 400 block of E. Market St., 41-year-old Rebeccaha Isom, charged with petty theft. Police said Isom stole things like credit cards, purses, and wallets from parked cars in the area. Officers found Isom and said she took off running but they were able to catch up to her.

