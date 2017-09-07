Warren swears in 20th new firefighter this year

Chris Titterington, of Chardon, is excited to work in Warren

Chris Titterington, Warren Fire Department

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Warren has another new firefighter, sworn into the department on Thursday morning.

Chris Titterington, of Chardon, is the 20th new firefighter in the city this year.

He’s excited to work in Warren.

“The City of Warren has a great reputation for being a great fire department. They’re one of the best and I can learn a lot being here,” Titterington said.

Thanks to an income tax increase and federal grant money, the department is once again at full strength with 65 firefighters.

It’s also reopening two stations on Parkman Road NW and Atlantic Street NE that had been closed.

