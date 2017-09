YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University is seeing an increase in numbers for their freshmen class.

There are more than 2,200 freshmen, which is five percent more than last fall.

There are 333 freshmen in the University’s Honors program.

There were just 96 Honors students in 2014.

This year’s class has students from 31 states and 442 international students.