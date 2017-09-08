Adams with 2 TD runs, Harding trailing Massillon 21-14

Related Coverage Warren Harding’s Jalen Hooks verbals to Akron

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) -Warren Harding trails Massillon 21-14 in the second quarter after a lot of offense from both sides.

Anthony Ballard returned the opening kickoff 84 yards for a Massillon TD.

Harding’s Kayron Adams ran for an 8-yard TD to tie it at 7.

Jamir Thomas scored on a 1-yard TD run for Massillon, while the Raiders answered with an Adams 15-yard TD run.

Massillon regained the lead, 21-14, midway through the second on a 15-yard TD pass from Aidan Longwell to Austin Kutscher.

