Adella “Delli” P. Stein Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Adella “Delli” P. Stein, 88, of Warren, entered into eternal life on Friday, September 8, 2017 at 12:54 p.m. in the emergency room at Mercy Health St. Joseph Health Center in Warren after becoming ill at home.

Delli was born on June 6, 1929 in Scott Township, Pennsylvania, the only daughter of the late Joseph and Della Kluchonic Pawlosky and was a 1947 graduate of Howland High School.

Delli was a homemaker and was a member of the former Christ Our King Catholic Church in Warren, where she sang in the church choir and was song leader, was member of the Altar and Rosary Society, was Eucharistic Minister to the homebound of the Parish, was CCD office coordinator, belonged the holy beboppers and attended the church’s annual card parties. She was also a member with her high school friends of the WTATOWITC club. She enjoyed baking with her family and for church fundraisers with her signature Pineapple Upside Down cake.

Delli was a loving mother, aunt and friend to all. She gave of herself to everything she did. Church, especially Christ Our King, was foremost in her life. As was mentioned, she loved to bake for family and friends and even was a professional cake decorator over the years. She also enjoyed sewing, belonging to a sewing guild, crocheting and playing cards. Family time was special to Delli and inviting realtives and friends to join her and her late husband, John, to Cook Forest State Park and later Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania was never uncommon.

She worked at many jobs throughout her journey in life from Islay’s Dairy, Lamp Works, Barricini Candi’s and Mobile Meals, but always her family came first. Her son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends meant more to her than anything else. The first thing she will ask when she gets to heaven is how all of them are doing.

She was not just a mother to her children, she was a mother to the neighborhood. Delli’s house was a safe place to call home, enjoy a home cooked meal and the showing of the day’s events. Even as life took away her sight and mobility, she continued to care most about others more than herself.

Delli was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Warren.

She was married on February 18, 1950 to John J. Stein and they were married for 45 years until his passing on September 9, 1995.

Delli will be sadly missed by her son Michael R. (Carlie) Stein of Avon; daughters Susan S. (Michael) Kilroy of Streetsboro and Marie S. (Richard) Pucak of Grosse Ile, Michigan; four grandchildren, Ryan (Chrissy) Stein, Kari (Jared Giles) Koegel, Holly (Coty) Chism and Michael Pucak and seven great-grandchildren Tristan, Alexis, Zion, Chance, Bryson, Callie and Hadley.

Besides her parents and husband, John, Delli was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and John Pawlosky.

Calling hours will take place on Monday, September 11, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial, with Fr. Craig McHenry officiating, will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish-SS. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Warren, preceded by closing prayers to be recited at 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Septemnber 12 in the funeral home prior in leaving for the church.

Burial will take place in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

As a sign of sympathy and condolence, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Delli’s name to either the Warren Family Mission or to Trumbull Mobile Meals.

Caring and Professional Arrangements for the Stein family are under the direction of the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, 330-392-5691.

Family and Friends may visit www.sinchakandsons.com to view this tribute and share condolences to the Stein family.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 11 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.