Arthur L. Plance Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Arthur L. Plance, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, formerly of Weirton, West Virginia, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 8, 2017 at Wexford Health Care Center, Wexford, Pennsylvania, after an extended illness. He was 76.

Arthur was born in Weirton, West Virginia on November 26, 1940, the son of the late George and Dorothy (Ewaskey) Plance.

He was a 1959 graduate of Weirton High School.

He served his country by being in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.

Arthur had worked as a foreman at Weirton Steel, Weirton, West Virginia for 15 years.

He was a charter member and a past board member of the Hancock County Sportsmans Association.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding motorcycles.

Arthur was of the Baptist faith.

His family includes three daughters, Dorothy Vavis and her husband, Kenneth and Terry Plance, all of Omaha, Nebraska and Julie Jones and her husband, James, of Hammondsville, Ohio; a son, Joseph Plance and his wife, Heidi, of Omaha, Nebraska; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Frances Sloan and Roberta Porterfield and her husband, Robert, all of Sharon, Pennylvania and a brother, George Plance and his wife, MaryAnn of Gainesville, Florida. Also surviving are his companion, Jacqueline Brown, of Reynolds, Pennsylvania.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Edna Davis and a brother, Michael Plance.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8516.

At his request there will be no calling hours or services.

Cremation services provided by the funeral home. Arrangements handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, 264 E. State St., Sharon, Pennsylvania.