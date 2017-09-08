Austintown crime activity: Man was going to sell stolen saw for drugs

Friday, September 1

10:38 a.m. – N. Edgehill Ave., Daniel Hotchkiss, 52, arrested and charged with possession of heroin. According to a report, officers saw Hotchkiss waiting in the Chippers Bar parking lot. A car then pulled up to Hotchkiss and quickly left. When officers searched Hotchkiss, they found him with three plastic baggies containing heroin.

Saturday, September 2

3:24 p.m. – Kleber Ave./ Mahoning Ave., Paula Summerville, 47, of Struthers arrested and charged with drug paraphernalia. According to a report, police found Summerville slumped over the steering wheel of her parked car in a State Farm Insurance parking lot with drug prescriptions on her lap. When police woke her, she said, “I must have fell asleep again.” Police saw two razors, two crack pipes and a chore boy in her purse. Tests revealed that Summerville did not overdose.

5:46 p.m. – S Inglewood Ave./Oakcrest Ave., Joshua Kelly, 31, arrested and charged with drug paraphernalia and possessing drug instruments. According to a report, a citizen told police they saw Kelly slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle, and when they woke him, he drove away quickly. When police stopped the car and Kelly exited, they saw a spoon with heroin residue on the floorboard. Police then searched the car and found other drug paraphernalia. According to the report, Kelly told police he did not overdose, but used one hour before the traffic stop.

10:34 p.m. – Mahoning Ave., John Lynn, 36, arrested and charged with DUI. Police were called to Mahoning Ave. for a car accident and found Lynn to be in fault. According to a report, Lynn appeared drunk and an alcoholic beverage was in the car. He then failed sobriety tests.

Monday, September 4

10:01 p.m. – Mahoning Ave., Robert Reda, 38, arrested and charged with obstructing official business. According to a report, police approached a vehicle in the Sheetz parking lot that had run out of gas. When the passenger, Reda, gave police his information, he walked away into Sheetz and then began running. Police found him at Eat N’ Park and discovered that Reda had warrants for his arrest.

Tuesday, September 5

2:49 p.m. – Mahoning Ave., Terra Donnely, 32, arrested and charged with theft; Brad Ruozzo, 33, arrested and charged with theft. Police were called to Tractor Supply Company for a shoplifting incident and stopped a car near the business. When police searched the car, they found a saw worth $199. According to the report, Rouzzo admitted to trying to steal the saw and Donnely admitted to knowingly drive him there to do so. Rouzzo also said he was going to try to sell the saw for money or drugs.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: