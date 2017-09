Related Coverage Fitch drops opener to Pallay-led Hudson squad

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch jumped out to a three-touchdown advantage and leads Lousville 21-7 in the second quarter.

Randy Smith’s 5-yard TD run gave the Falcons a 7-0 lead. Luis Lunsden then notched a 3-yard TD run after a blocked punt.

Joey Zielinkski hit Maeson Verson on a 24-yard TD pass to make it 21-0.

Read more: Week three high school football stories

Austintown Fitch football schedule

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22