Cappabianca with 2 TD runs early as Western Reserve is tied

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve and Steubenville CC have traded touchdowns early and are tied 14-14 in the first quarter.

Jack Cappabianca has two touchdown runs for the Blue Devils. His first was for 9 yards, his second a 21-yard run.

Steubenville CC is paced by Justin Hartzell’s 57-yard TD run and Craig Smith’s 5-yard TD run.

