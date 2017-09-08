Dad sues Pa. Chinese buffet after kids’ throats burned with lye

Inspectors found lye at the East Lampeter Township restaurant that the manager had said was used to clean drains

By Published: Updated:
Lye caused burns on children's mouths after dinner at a Chinese restaurant near Lancaster.
Courtesy: WCMH

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man has sued a Chinese buffet where he contends his two young children’s mouths and throats were burned by caustic lye in their apple juice cups.

Star Buffet & Grill manager Steve Weng tells LNP he’s turned the matter over to his insurance company and is “sorry about everything.”

Richard Zaragoza Sr. and his 10-year-old son, Richard Jr., are the plaintiffs against the East Lampeter Township eatery.

Richard Jr. and his 4-year-old half-sister were burned when they drank the juice from foam cups on March 3.

Police investigated and determined there was no intentional act involved. Inspectors found lye at the restaurant that Weng had said was used to clean drains.

The lawsuit filed Thursday seeks unspecified damages but Zaragoza’s attorney says the parties are trying to reach a settlement.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s