East Palestine leads Campbell behind Sherry’s 3 TDs

East Palestine Bulldogs football – Palestine, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Parker Sherry has three touchdowns as East Palestine leads Campbell 22-13 in the third quarter.

Sherry scored on a 34-yard TD run to start the Bulldogs’ scoring. He then threw a 23-yard TD pass to Brandon Kemp for a 16-0 lead.

Campbell’s Darion Jones connected with Malachi Barnarn for a 14-yard TD pass late in the second quarter.

Christian Stores’ 36-yard TD run for the Red Devils cut EP’s lead to 16-13.

But Sherry answered with a 16-yard TD run to push the Bulldogs’ lead to 22-13.

