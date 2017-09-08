Emma Jane Davis Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Emma Jane Davis, 78, of Warren, Ohio, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on September 8, 2017 at her home with her family by her side.

She was born October 15, 1938 in Glen Easton, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Joseph Aston and the late Mary (Ryan) Aston.

On December 10, 1960, she married Ronald O. Davis, with whom she spent the next 42 years, until his passing on December 13, 2002.

She worked as a licensed practical nurse at St. Josephs Hospital on and off for over 40 years.

Emma loved watching “Days of Our Lives” and her family knew not to call between 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. because she would be in front of the TV. She loved gardening and canning, as well as, watching the big horse races. Emma adored her grandsons and also spending time with her family in West Virginia. Emma was one of 14 children.

Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Christine (John) Popadak of Niles, Ohio, Stephanie (Marvin) Davis-Osborne of Mountain Home, Arizona, Cynthia Davis of Warren, Ohio and Vanessa (Paul) Earp of Ravenna, Ohio; brothers, Joseph, Jr. of West Virginia, Isaac Raymond of Garrettsville, Ohio and Paul Jackson of West Virginia; sisters, Della Maxine of West Virginia, Ana Bell of South Carolina, Patty Lucille of West Virginia and her grandsons, Adam Stephenson of San Antonio, Texas and Zachary Stephenson of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers and sisters, Thomas Glen, Donald Ray, John Edgar, Mary Gladys, Charles Henry, Harry Sherword and Judy Kay.

Friends and family may call from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. on September 10, 2017 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. A memorial service will take place immediately following at the funeral home.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5000 East Market Street, Suite 19, Warren, Ohio 44484, in her memory.

A special thank you goes out to the staff at St. Joseph Hospital and Hospice of the Valley for the compassionate care they showed to Emma and her family.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Service, Inc. Please visit www.carlwhall.com to leave condolences.

