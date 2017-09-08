Flags to be flown at half-staff as Valley honors late senator

Sen. Harry Meshel's funeral will be Saturday morning at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Youngstown

By Published: Updated:
meshel tree

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Governor John Kasich ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday to honor former State Senator and Democratic Party Chairman Harry Meshel.

The local politician and community leader died this week at the age of 93.

Sen. Harry Meshel obituary

Meshel, of Youngstown, served in the State Senate for 22 years.

He resigned in 1993 to lead the Mahoning County Democratic Party.

Meshel’s funeral will be Saturday morning at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Youngstown.

Calling hour and funeral information

Flags at public buildings and grounds throughout Mahoning County and at the Ohio Statehouse should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s