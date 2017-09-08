Hubbard plant announces closure, 55 laid off

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – BYWAY Corporation in Hubbard officially announced this week that it is closing its plant on Myron Street in Hubbard.

WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notices were issued Sept. 5.

Layoffs at the plant are expected to begin Nov. 1 and will impact up to 55 employees.

BYWAY said in the WARN notices that the layoffs are expected to be permanent and that the “entire facility will be closed.”

The Hubbard location is one of ten facilities BYWAY operates. The Hubbard plant makes metal paint cans in quart and gallon sizes, according to the company’s website.

The company said in the WARN notice that the employees would not have bumping rights that would allow them to transfer into positions held by workers with less seniority at other facilities.

