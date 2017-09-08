Local organization provides support so others can ‘Stand Up Against Cancer’

In recognition of Stand up to Cancer Day on Friday, we are highlighting a local organization's efforts to give a holistic edge to cancer management in the Valley

Yellow Brick Place is a center for cancer patients and survivors that offers support and different free monthly events and services, like massage therapy and wigs.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – According to the American Cancer Society, there will be an estimated 1.7 million new cases of cancer this year, 68,000 of those cases will be in Ohio.

The Yellow Brick Place opened in 2015, serving Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties. The organization is operated by cancer survivors.  They’ve only been operating for two years, but their impact has already been felt by hundreds and they are looking to serve hundreds more.

The goal of Yellow Brick Place is to not to overlap with any other cancer services in the Valley. Instead, they aim to provide services, which are many times forgotten, to the client for free. Some of the services include yoga, therapy, financial counseling, skin care and beauty evaluations. Yellow Brick Place also provides free wigs to any client in need. The wigs are donated from the American Cancer Society.

Carol Apinis helps run Yellow Brick Place. She says being a survivor-run organization allows them to better connect with their clients.

“When they walk through this door, they are greeted by survivors that have walked the path. “We understand the fears and the concerns that they are going through on a different level than the people that absolutely love them and care about them, which we will also,” Apinis said.

Apinis said that after the medical treatments stop, patients are left wondering what to do now and that is where Yellow Brick Place can help.

“There is the area after you have gone through treatment where your mind and your soul still need support,” Apinis said.

Yellow Brick Place also offers support for family members and loved ones of cancer patients. They organize several programs per month, from fun outings to yoga and meditation classes.

