Mary Elizabeth Yeasted Obituary

September 8, 2017

SALEM, Ohio – Mary Elizabeth Yeasted, age 80, of Salem, passed away peacefully at 6:15 a.m. on Friday, September 8, 2017 at the Essex of Salem II.

Arrangements are pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.