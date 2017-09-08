Marylee Mabe Obituary

MONTVILLE, Ohio (Formerly of Warren) – Marylee Mabe, 74, passed away Thursday morning, September 8, 2017 at University Hospital Geauga Medical Center.

Marylee was born on December 12, 1942 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Jack and Marie (Czrnko) Winslow.

She was a 1961 graduate of Chalker High School in Southington, Ohio and continued her education in business school.

She worked at Warner and Swasey in Cleveland, Ohio and then at Johnson Rubber for 18 years until she retired.

She had a gift of cooking and socializing with friends and family. She cared for everyone, always had smile on her face and saw the best in people and in life. She enjoyed collecting figurines of giraffes, bells and dolls. She also was an avid Cleveland Indians and Brown fan.

Marylee will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Mike Mabe whom she married on April 10, 1993. He supported and took great care of her at home and outside of the home. She will also be missed by her children, Stacey Hoshour, Tom Mabe, David Mabe, Jennifer Mabe and Christopher Mabe; her brothers-in-law, Shyrell and Darroll Mabe; her father-in-law, Malcolm Mabe; many grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; aunts; uncles and her kitty, Sheba.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Winslow and brother-in-law, Donnie Mabe.

Funeral service for Marylee will be held on Monday, September 11, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Lane Funeral Homes Roberts – Clark Chapel in Warren, Ohio.

Family and friends may visit an hour prior to service time at the funeral home.

Friends and family may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.robertsclarkchapel.com.