New pharmacy to improve care at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital

The Sister Margaret Mary Pharmacy will allow patients to pick up their medication before they leave the hospital

By Published: Updated:
Meds to Beds pharmacy opening, St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An addition to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital opening this fall will help improve patient care.

The ribbon was cut on the Sister Margaret Mary Pharmacy, which was dedicated at the Boardman hospital Friday morning.

The new pharmacy is being called “Meds to Beds.”

Currently, St. Elizabeth patients have to go somewhere else to get their medication. Now, the pharmacy will allow them to pick up their medication before they leave the hospital.

On top of giving out medications to hospital patients, the full pharmacy will also be open to the community.

Workers said this is just another step to improving convenience and outcomes for patients.

“We are thrilled to have this pharmacy opening here,” said St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital President Genie Aubel. “Not just will it offer a retail pharmacy for anyone in the community and our emergency room patients and our outpatients, it will also allow us to provide a Meds to Beds program.”

It’s part of the renovation of the St. Elizabeth’s Boardman emergency wing.

The pharmacy will officially open in October. Inpatients and outpatients can choose to opt in for this new service.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s