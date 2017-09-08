Nomikos A. Sdregas Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 13 at 10:00 a.m. at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Metropolitan Savas and Rev. Steve Denas officiating, for Nomikos A. Sdregas, 47, who passed away on Friday afternoon, September 8 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Nomikos was born July 7, 1970, in Toledo, the son of Anastasios and Maria Samios Sdregas.

He was a 1988 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and then went on to attend Youngstown State University, where he graduated in 1991 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering.

Nomikos enjoyed a long career as a professional Civil Engineer for the Ohio Department of Transportation for 27 years.

He was a parishioner of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, where he dedicated much of his time to the many activities and organizations within the Church. Nomikos was past-president and a current member of the parish council. He was the head of the building and grounds committee and most recently, he was extremely proud of his responsibilities towards the major church renovations at Archangel Michael.

Nomikos was also active in the community, serving as a member of the Prodromos Kalymian Society, where he was the secretary and as a Masonic brother within the Allen Lodge #276 in Columbiana.

He loved his family and enjoyed being involved with his children’s sporting events. He coached many seasons of pee-wee football and little league baseball.

Nomikos was a loving father, husband, son and great friend and he will be deeply missed by his mother, Maria; his wife, the former Cynthia Marsh, whom he married July 25, 1997, in Kalymnos, Greece; his twin sons, Anastasios and George and his daughter, Sophia, all at home; his sister, Kalliope Sdregas of Poland and her children, Maria, Yiannoula and Henry; his father and mother-in-law, George and Patricia Marsh of Girard; brother and sister-in-law, George and Brea Marsh of Austin, Texas; many extended family members; numerous friends and his beloved dog, Mack.

He was preceded in death by his father, Anastasios; his infant brother; maternal grandparents, Panormitis and Niki Samios and his paternal grandparents, Nomikos and Kalliope Sdregas.

The Sdregas family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Tuesday evening, September 12 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home, where a Trisagion service will be held at 7:00 p.m.

Family and friends may also call on Wednesday morning from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church, prior to the 10:00 a.m. funeral service.