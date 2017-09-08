Ohio boy with terminal cancer fast tracks to high school graduation



FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — In just two days, 6-year-old Walter Herbert, who has terminal cancer, earned his high school diploma.

Walter loves school. His teacher and principal wanted to do something special for him that he might not otherwise get to experience.

“He is 6. Some adults don’t even go through their life doing that. So he is very special,” one of Walter’s teachers, Kim Eichhold, told WLWT.

Walter’s journey started in second grade. He knocked out each grade, one at a time, with Principal Kari Gallo by his side.

“We’ve talked as we’ve gone from class to class and I tried to just let him really see it from an outside perspective. We talked about how big the chairs get as you get older, how big the kids get as they get older,” Gallo said.

It wasn’t always easy for Walter. Gallo told WLWT that he slept through fifth grade.

“Which is totally ok! When he was in fourth grade I asked him if he wanted to stop or if he wanted to go to fifth grade and take a nap, and he said he will go to fifth grade and take a nap!”

Walter powered through, however, and is scheduled to graduate from high school on Friday with some of his biggest fans cheering him on.

What does Gallo think Walter should do after graduation?

“I think I would tell him just to fly free. Just grow your wings and fly free.”

