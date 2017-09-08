Ohio State sends cease and desist letters to dozens of businesses

Ohio State’s trademark licensing program is charged with regulating and protecting the university’s name and identifying marks

Andy Long Published: Updated:
OSU trademark header

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio State University’s Office of Trademark and Licensing office has been busy, issuing nearly 100 cease and desist letters over the last two years.

The letters are addressed to businesses who are accused of using university-owned trademarks to promote their business or sell merchandise.

Some notable examples include:

  • In October 2015, the Florida Department of Citrus was asked to stop using a Block O in an orange juice ad.
  • In February of 2016, Yellow Cab of Columbus received a letter for using Ohio Stadium in the background of an advertisement on Instagram.
  • In August of 2016, a letter was sent to the Big Bang Bar after images of a BUCK ID and O-H-I-O silhouette were used in promotional material.
  • Massey’s Pizza was asked to stop using a picture of Urban Meyer captioned “Hello my name is Urban and I am one bad mama jama.”
Cease and desist letters from Ohio State University.
Flyer by R.L. Lipton using OSU logo.

Other recipients of letters included a pizza shop, several bars across the country, an orthodontist’s office, and R.L. Distributing in Austintown.

Tap here to see all of the cease and desist letters

One recipient of a letter, Lamp Apparel, was eventually sued by the university.PHOTOS: Cease and desist letters

View as listOpen Gallery

Ohio State’s trademark licensing program is charged with regulating and protecting the university’s name and identifying marks.

Trademarks registered to the university include The Shoe, Buckeye Love, Urban Meyer, Woody Hayes, Script Ohio, and many others. The university also has trademarks on the scarlet and gray color scheme, Script Ohio, and the Block O logo.

Ohio State Assistant Vice President Rick Van Brimmer previously told NBC4 while the university could take many of the businesses to court immediately; they choose to instead send the letters.

“As the trademark owner, you have an obligation to protect your trademark,” VanBrimmer explained, adding, “If you don’t you can risk losing them. “

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s