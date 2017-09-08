Police trying to contain black bear in Farrell

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Police are in Farrell, trying to contain a black bear that made its way up a tree and later ran off.

They say the bear is now in an alley on Hoon Avenue.

Before that, officers were in the area of Bond Street between Lincoln and Beechwood, where the bear had climbed up a tree.

Police said they shot at the bear but it got scared and ran away. They’re still trying to catch it.

The first call came in around 10:30 Friday morning on Shilling Avenue, according to a supervisor at Mercer County 911. Police arrived and called the game commission.

