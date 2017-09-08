Sharon has 2 INTs in 1st quarter; Tigers-Trojans scoreless

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharon and Greenville failed to score in the opening quarter. The Trojans’ two drives in the first frame ended in an interception. The Tigers’ Ziyon Strickland picked off Nate Bell following an 18-play drive by Greenville.

Sharon will welcome Hickory in week four. Greenville will play at Conneaut next week.

Scoring Chart

First Quarter

