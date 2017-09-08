Sharon has 2 INTs in 1st quarter; Tigers-Trojans scoreless

Sharon has now 6 takeaways through their first 9 weeks of the 2017 season

Sharon Tigers High School Football - Sharon, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharon and Greenville failed to score in the opening quarter. The Trojans’ two drives in the first frame ended in an interception. The Tigers’ Ziyon Strickland picked off Nate Bell following an 18-play drive by Greenville.

Sharon will welcome Hickory in week four. Greenville will play at Conneaut next week.

