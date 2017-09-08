Snyder leads powerful rushing attack in Springfield’s victory

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield Tigers made the playoff last year by having a solid rushing game. Friday night they found that rushing game again.

The result was a dominating 35-0 pounding of the Columbiana Clippers in the Tigers first victory of the season after suffering two losses to start the season. The Clippers drop to 1-2 on the season.

“For the past two weeks, we wanted to establish a run game. That’s what we have been working on all week,” Tigers coach Sean Guerriero said. “Our line came out with great intensity.”

Guerriero added, “We definitely needed to bounce back. For us to play four quarters, that’s what we talked about all week. So for us to come out and play four quarters, to play solid defense, get blocks and move the ball on offense. Those were our goals that we haven’t seen in the first two weeks.”

The Tigers wasted little time in establishing their dominance as they forced the Clippers into a three and out on their first possession. But what really added to the pressure on the Clippers was when the Tigers Zack Stouffer caused a partially blocked punt, the result was only a 7-yard punt.

“I hit their guard in the backfield and then it hit his arm,” Stouffer explained. “It’s a game changer when you block a punt.”

The Tigers capitalized on that momentum as they scored four plays later on an 8-yard run by junior running back Luke Snyder at the 8:33 mark of the quarter. Snyder would account for all 34-yards on the drive. He would also account for 172 of the Tigers 271 rushing yards on the night.

“Last year I had a couple good games, but this season it’s really starting off good right now. Especially the line. They are doing everything they need to do and I’m just following them,” Snyder explained.

Following another quick possession by the Clippers, the Tigers really flexed their muscle on the ground as they marched 89-yards on 12-plays as Austin Trebella scored on a 7-yard scamper to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead. Trebella’s score would occur on the first play of the second quarter.

The Tigers defense would shine as Stouffer would once again make a big play. This time it was an interception of Clippers quarterback Jakob Cross at the Tigers 32-yard line. He would return the ball back to the 42.

“Zach’s kind of our quarterback on defense,” Guerriero remarked. “He makes the checks, he makes the calls. He does a great job and he plays with great intensity.”

The Tigers would once again take advantage of the Clipper mistake as they would travel 58-yards on 11-plays with Stouffer finishing it off with a 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brannon Brungard. That gave Springfield a 21-0 lead with 4:52 remaining before the intermission.

They would add two more touchdowns in the second half as Snyder blasted up the middle for a 38-yard run to make it 28-0 at the 6:50 mark. Brungard would then hit Brandon Walter for a 7-yard strike with just 1:51 left in the quarter to reach the final 35-0 score.

“We got taken to the woodshed, that’s all you can say,” Spaite admitted. “We flat out got out coached, we got out played, we got out hit, out worked, and hats off to Springfield. They did whatever they wanted to do and we couldn’t do anything right. Some of that’s them, some of that’s us. We have to fix us.”

COLUMBIANA 0-0-0-0=0

SPRINGFIELD 7-14-14-0=35

SCORING

SP – Luke Snyder 8 run (Clay Medvec Kick)

SP – Austin Trebella 7 run (Medvec Kick)

SP – Zack Stouffer 19 pass from Brannon Brungard (Medvec Kick)

SP – Snyder 38 run (Medvec Kick)

SP – Brandon Walters 7 pass from Brungard (Medvec Kick)

